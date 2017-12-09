Santa’s Workshop Open Today in Britt

It has become a tradition in Britt where children get the chance to find something for their family or loved one. Santa’s Workshop will once again be open for children to shop through from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The event will take place in the Britt Municipal Building and is hosted by the Santa Workshop Committee.

Items in the workshop have been either donated or purchased at a very low cost. Children can find these items and buy them for less than $5. The West Hancock Cheerleaders and other volunteers will help the children go through the workshop, then wrap the presents when the children are done.

The program is a fund raiser whose proceeds go to various causes in the city or area. In years past, the West Hancock School District and the West Hancock Ambulance Service have benefitted from the proceeds.