NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Thorpe Park is Closed For Now

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, will be closed during Iowa’s two shotgun deer seasons. The second seasons run from from December 9th-17th. There will continue to be access to the park office and the shop building throughout the period.

Deer hunting is not allowed in Thorpe Park, but the Thorpe Recreation Area (to the southeast) and the Russ Wildlife Area (to the west) are open to hunting. Thorpe Park’s gates, though, will be closed and no motorized traffic will be allowed into the park.

If anyone has any questions about the Thorpe Park closure, they can contact WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at 641-565-3390 or at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.