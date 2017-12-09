Britt to Host a Blood Drive

The Britt Community Blood Drive will take place on Wednesday from 1:30pm to 6:30pm at the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Avenue South. Those who are interested should set an appointment by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.

LifeServe states that the donations will help save lives for hospital patients, urgent care or emergency room patients, and others needing the blood provided by LifeServe Blood Center. the group serves hospitals throughout the Iowa and Minnesota area.

Participants in the blood drive can also earn blood donor points with every donation. LifeServe has clothes, gear, and other rewards available to donors.