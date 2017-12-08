White Christmas Arrives Onstage Tonight

Brickstreet Theater presents the Irving Berlin classic holiday musical White Christmas this weekend at the Forest City High School Auditorium. Kirk Jefson portrays General Henry Waverly in the musical and explains the story.

White Christmas will be performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm both this weekend and next. Sunday matinees will begin at 2pm this Sunday and next. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce office, online at brickstreettheatre.org and at the door, pending availability. Veterans will be admitted for free.