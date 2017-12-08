The Forest City Christmas Celebration is Saturday

The annual Forest City Christmas Celebration is this Saturday on Clark Street in Forest City. there are several holiday activities scheduled throughout the day including a free movie at the Forest Theater at 11:30am. It will be a showing of A Christmas Story.

Kathy Rollofson with the Forest City Chamber talks about some of the other events taking place on Saturday.

There will be a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday afternoon.

For a complete schedule of all the Forest City Christmas events, visit the City of Forest City Facebook Page.