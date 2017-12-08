New NIACC Scholarship Offers Tuition-Free College for Eligible Students

The NIACC Promise is a new scholarship that will provide free tuition for qualifying Area 2 (NIACC Service Area) high school and home school graduates to help them realize their dream of attending and completing college. The scholarship will be available to May 2018 Area 2 graduates who meet the eligibility criteria. Current NIACC students may also qualify if they meet the second year participation criteria.

“The goal of the NIACC Promise scholarship is to make higher education accessible to all North Iowa high school graduates.” said NIACC President Steve Schulz. “This scholarship was made possible through a generous private donation and highlights the enormous impact private donations make in the lives of students. We expect more than 300 North Iowa students will benefit from this scholarship program annually. On behalf of the hundreds of students who will receive this scholarship, I would like to personally thank the generous North Iowa couple for this life-changing gift.”

Molly Knoll, NIACC Director of Institutional Advancement, shared, “As the cost of attending college continues to climb, we know the financial burden can impact a student’s ability to enroll or complete their degree. The NIACC Promise will ease that burden for many North Iowa students. We are so grateful to these forward-thinking donors. This impact of this gift will be felt throughout the region for years to come.”

The NIACC Promise scholarship is a last-dollar award; it will be applied to a student’s account after all other federal, state, outside and other NIACC aid/scholarships is applied. It is renewable for up to 4 semesters. Eligibility criteria for the program includes graduation from a NIACC district high school or homeschool within the service area, an Expected Family Contribution of $3,000 or less as determined by the Free Application for Financial Aid, full-time enrollment (minimum 12 credits per semester) at NIACC in the fall of 2018, and the completion of four hours of community service each semester.

The steps required to apply for the NIACC Promise scholarship must be completed by March 1, 2018. To learn more about eligibility criteria visit the NIACC website at www.niacc.edu/niaccpromise or contact Enrollment Advisor Brittney Jost at Brittney.jost@niacc.edu, or 641-422-4422, with any questions.