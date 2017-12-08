Local Non-Drivers to Get New State ID’s

The Iowa Secretary of State wants 123,000 voters to be on the lookout for a special envelope coming in the mail in the next few days. Voter ID cards are being mailed to Iowans who do not have a state driver’s license or other state ID.

Kevin Hall, spokesman for Secretary of State Paul Pate, said the cards will ensure that registered voters have what they need, beginning with the 2018 elections.

In 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID at the polls. Voters without the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity. Stricter measures will be enforced in 2019. Some Iowans are still concerned that people who move frequently or misplace the new cards will be left out of the voting process. But Kevin Hall said the new measures are meant to make voting more efficient, especially as the state moves to electronic poll books.

Iowa has one of the highest voter-participation rates in the country; about 93 percent of the eligible population is registered.