The Forest City Indians boys improved 5-0 on the season with 56-47 win over Algona on Thursday night.

Sam Snyder led with 14 points, Ryan Theel added 12 points and Micah Lambert scored 11 for the Indians

High School Wrestling from Thursday:

The West Hancock wrestling team defeated Osage 42-39, Newman Catholic 40-36 and St. Ansgar 34-30. Chandler Redenius, Hunter Hagen, Caleb Eckels and Tate Hagen went 3-0 for the Eagles last night.