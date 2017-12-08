Ernst Stresses Importance of NAFTA at White House Meeting

| In a meeting at the White House with President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today stressed the importance of ensuring that any changes made to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) do not negatively impact the agricultural industry.
Following the meeting, Senator Ernst issued this statement:
“Today I stressed to President Trump and Trade Representative Lighthizer the importance of maintaining NAFTA, and the duty free access our ag products enjoy under it.
“Trade plays a critical role in Iowa’s economy, and I reiterated to the administration the importance of ensuring Iowans remain competitive in the global market – provided our trading partners are operating on a level playing field. I will continue working to ensure that any changes made to NAFTA do not hurt our crop and livestock producers.”
BACKGROUND
