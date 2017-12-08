Ernst Stresses Importance of NAFTA at White House Meeting

Following the meeting, Senator Ernst issued this statement:

“Today I stressed to President Trump and Trade Representative Lighthizer the importance of maintaining NAFTA, and the duty free access our ag products enjoy under it.

“Trade plays a critical role in Iowa’s economy, and I reiterated to the administration the importance of ensuring Iowans remain competitive in the global market – provided our trading partners are operating on a level playing field. I will continue working to ensure that any changes made to NAFTA do not hurt our crop and livestock producers.”

BACKGROUND

