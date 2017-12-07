Thor to Host Clarion Coin Club

The Clarion Coin Club’s December meeting will take place at Unkie’s in Thor today. The clubs’ Christmas party will be from 5:30pm to 9pm and club members can order from the menu at Unkie’s. A live auction will follow at 6:30pm. A program and door prizes are also scheduled for tonight’s event.

The auction proceeds will go to fund club projects. Despite the fact that it is the club’s Christmas party, the public is invited to attend. Those wanting to find out more should contact Boyd LaRue who is the club president at (515) 460-5681.