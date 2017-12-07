Expect a Snowier and Colder Winter Say Experts

A colder, snowier winter may be ahead for northern Iowa and much of the region, as most weather watchers now agree that a La Nina weather pattern has developed. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub, based in Ames, says the indications for La Nina conditions are steady and the pattern may last another three months or more.

A La Nina occurs when Pacific Ocean surface temperatures trend below normal for several months. Todey says this La Nina pattern appears to be only moderate in force.

This weather pattern usually brings certain conditions, namely more colder temperatures and more snow than usual.

He adds, the expectation is that the La Nina will fade rather quickly next spring.