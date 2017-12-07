Ernst Applauds Iowan Glen Smith on Confirmation

|U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, issued the following statement after Iowan Glen Smith was confirmed by the Senate to be a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board:
“I’m so pleased to see Iowa’s own Glen Smith confirmed today by the Senate to serve as a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board. Glen has an impressive resume as a small business owner and farmer. He has worked for decades to enhance and promote our agricultural economy in Iowa, and I have no doubt he will do the same for our country in his new role.”
Senator Ernst introduced Mr. Smith ahead of his testimony before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry last month.