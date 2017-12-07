Ernst Applauds Iowan Glen Smith on Confirmation

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, issued the following statement after Iowan Glen Smith was confirmed by the Senate to be a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board: “I’m so pleased to see Iowa’s own Glen Smith confirmed today by the Senate to serve as a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board. Glen has an impressive resume as a small business owner and farmer. He has worked for decades to enhance and promote our agricultural economy in Iowa, and I have no doubt he will do the same for our country in his new role.”