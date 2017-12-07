Britt to host 2 Holiday Events this Weekend

Two big events are happening in Britt this weekend, and they are both supporting great causes.

The Britt Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to bring your kids to Santa’s Workshop at the Britt Municipal building this Friday evening from 4 to 6:30. This is an opportunity for your children to shop for discounted Christmas gifts for family and friends. Santa’s elves will be available to help children while they shop as well as with gift wrapping. All proceeds from Santa’s Workshop will be given back to local organizations in need.

The Britt Fire Association also invites everyone to its annual holiday soup supper this Saturday from 5 to 7pm. Enjoy homemade oyster stew, chili and vegetable soup along with sandwiches and bars for a free will donation. All proceeds will go to the Britt Volunteer Fire Department.