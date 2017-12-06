Forest City splits with North Union, Other area scores

The North Union girls defeated Forest City on Tuesday night by a score of 63-49. Hannah Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Indians and Brea Dillavou added 16 points

The West Hancock girls improved their record to 4-0 with a 67-22 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday. Amanda Chizek led West Hancock with 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kelly Leerar added 16 points.

Other Tuesday Girls scores:

Bishop Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 65

Newman Catholic 77, Nashua-Plainfield 23

Eagle Grove 54, Belmond-Klemme 34

West Fork 58, Northwood-Kensett 5

Central Springs 47, North Butler 38

Osage 65, Saint Ansgar 62

Algona 62, Humboldt 36

The Forest City boys defeated North Union 67-28 in Top of Iowa Conference West Division basketball on Tuesday night.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys defeated West Hancock 73-56 on Tuesday night. GHV had 3 players scoring in double figures Ryan Meyers had 31 point, James Betz with 17 and Nick Joynt added 15 points for the Cardinals. Gavin Becker scored 17 points to lead West Hancock.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 66, Lake Mills 48

Osage 75, Saint Ansgar 33

West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 45

North Butler 57, Central Springs 29

Eagle Grove 77, Belmond-Klemme 45

Southeast Polk 55, Mason City 52