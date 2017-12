Listen to KIOW for the location of your next chance to play the Christmas Cash Cube.

During Cash Cube stops, you’ll be able to guess how much cash is in the cube. If you are the correct guesser, you will win all the money in the Cash Cube. If there are more than one correct guess, we will draw the name of the winner.

Here are the complete rules for the Christmas Cash Cube game.

2017 official contest rules-Christmas Cash Cube