Winnebago Supervisors to Hear From General Public on Courthouse Repairs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to hear about insurance plans at the start of the meeting. The board will hear from Todd Vershaw of Mutual Med Services. They will also address a plan amendment for the Winnebago County Major Medical Plan.

The auction last week provided no buyers for the old Winnebago County Jail across from the courthouse. The old hospital turned jail will now need to be winterized for the upcoming season while the county decides what comes next. There has been discussion about demolition of the building and turning the property into a parking lot. Restoration has been discussed, but no firm plan is as yet, in place. Concerns have been raised as to the cost of asbestos removal along with the debris after a possible demolition. the Winnebago County Road Department has offered to haul away the remnants of the building after demolition which would be at cost to the county.

The courthouse itself has seen nearly $900,000 in tuck pointing and exterior repairs over the last two years. Now the county is looking for funding to help pay for the work and restore the General Fund back to it’s original state of healthiness. the board will hold a Public Hearing on the matter and will set the date and time today during the meeting.

Road issues will also be discussed as Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address secondary roads and review with the board the Fiscal Year 2018 Winter Maintenance Agreements with both the cities of Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.

The board will also review a couple of drainage matters. These involve Drainage Districts 21 and Joint Drainage Districts 54-52-17 Lateral 6Q.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Office in the Winnebago County Courthouse beginning at 9am.