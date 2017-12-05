Warrior Bowling Claims Fifth in the Morningside Mustang Invitational

Roger Harford claimed the individual crown, but the Waldorf Warriors still left the lanes at the Morningside Mustang Invitational a bit disappointed.

While Harford claimed top honors on the men’s side as he rolled a six-game total of 1,307 pins on Saturday, both the Waldorf men’s and women’s bowling teams were left one step outside the bracket finals on Sunday as both team finished fifth at the tournament.

“Our execution and shot making lacked this weekend,” Waldorf head coach Tony Manna said. “I believe our scores could have been a lot better.

“We need to focus in and make the best shots possible every shot.”

Harford did his part, averaging 217.833 for the opening six games, and teammates Spencer Armstrong and Kyle Swiderski rolled well, too, finishing eighth and 14th with scores of 1,165 and 1,115, respectively, on Saturday to help the Waldorf men sit fifth going into Sunday’s team action.

And while the Warrior men scored 2,788 in their Baker games on Sunday, it wasn’t enough to vault them into the top four and the bracket final.

As for the women, they too ended Saturday in fifth, and bowled the fourth-best Baker total on Sunday with a score of 2,473, but also found themselves left out of the final-four bracket for the tournament title.

“The communication on both sides was very good,” Manna said of his teams. “It was great to see both teams communicating very well; we have come a long way in this aspect. With team bowling, communication is key.”

Jenna Haugen’s individual score of 936 on Saturday put her 19th overall, the top individual for the Waldorf women who also saw Oliva Kubis finish 22nd individual with a six-game total of 922.

Coach Manna admits that the lane conditions proved challenging for both teams, and hopes his Warriors continue to learn from the weekend’s action.

Next up, the Warriors will head to Las Vegas, Nev., for a pair of post-finals, pre-Christmas events as they bowl in the Glenn Carlson Invitational on Dec. 18-19, then compete in the Collegiate Shoot-out on Dec. 20-21.