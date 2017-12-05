Britt City Council to Discuss Billing

The Britt City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm to review a number of issues before the city. Before they address these, they will hear a number of reports from department heads including the Police Chief, the Fire Chief, City Clerk, and the Mayor. When the reports are concluded, the council will go into closed session to discuss the City Clerk/ Administrator position.

Billing will become a feature discussion after the closed door session. First, a resident of Britt wants relief from a water bill issued by the city. The council will hear his request and rule accordingly on whether to deny or allow the relief. Then the council will hear from Jefry Moore on water bills in general. This will be followed by a discussion to rescind current utility billing delinquent policy.

The council will once again address the issue of tax relief for the Britt Country Club. This discussion was first suggested several years ago, but has reignited again on the council floor. This will be followed by budget requests by various departments and public comment.

The council will meet in Council Chambers at the Britt City Hall.