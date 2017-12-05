Area Legislators Discuss How Local Schools Deal With Mental Health Issues

When mental health hospitals closed in the area, it left a number of patients who were residents there, out in the general public where the federal government felt it was best to have them. That was the general feeling amongst local legislators who attended the recent Legislative Forum at Forest City High School. Their feeling on what should be done was vastly different by comparison. Currently, there are no facilities in northern Iowa that can assist in helping those youths with mental health issues. Places such as Duncan Heights were designed to accommodate, treat, and assist patients, but those were closed by the state.

The area counties including Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Wright are a part of the 22 county mental health group called County Social Services. Those counties felt that they were being underserved by the organization after each county annually contributes anywhere from $200,000 to $350,000 in financial help to the group. All four considered leaving the group in favor of forming their own, but because it was currently cost prohibitive in both money and manpower, the idea was shelved for now.

What became problematic, was how some youths suffering from mental health issues would be assisted while attending school. State Representative Jane Bloomingdale said the state needs to address the problem.

Right now in Iowa, there are less than 100 beds available for the most severe of mental health cases, but there are thousands of individuals in the state who could benefit from residing in a mental health facility. State Senator Dennis Guth hinted that might change.

State Representative Sharon Steckman believes that one approach offered by the area schools, may be a partial solution to assisting those youths who may be suffering from some form of mental illness.

In a survey which was funded by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General in 1999, it was found that 73% of schools said that the most common mental health category for children in the in the PreK-6 grade levels are personal and social problems that involved family and friends. The survey goes on to break down the second most prevalent issues. For boys, it included displaying aggression while for girls, it was anxiety.

The survey also found that depression and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) were the also major issues. According to a report in 2003 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, many of these children do not receive help and services for their mental health needs due to a number of reasons such as personal attitudes, organizational constraints, and demographic factors such as family finances.

As a result, many children who go without assistance have trouble learning in school. To circumvent these potential issues, schools are hiring school counselors who can assist teachers and students through individual and group counseling. Depending on the size of the school enrollment, counselors can offer anywhere from extended to brief assistance.

Forest City resident Vicki Tegland made a point during the recent forum, that she believed that dysfunction breeds dysfunction. If the environment is dysfunctional, the child will be dysfunctional. Her grandson though, has undergone a tremendous change due to the assistance he got in the Forest City School system.