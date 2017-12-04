Traffic Stop Results in a Drug Possession Guilty Plea

Michael Olsen Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on June 21, 2017.  Olsen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Olsen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Olsen’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

