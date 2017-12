Morris Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Dakota Morris of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 25, 2017. Morris was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Morris’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.