Forest City Car Theft Case Results in a Sentencing

Bradley Jurgensen of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree of an Unoccupied Motor Vehicle,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 10, 2017. Jurgensen was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 4 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and surcharge were suspended. Jurgensen was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.