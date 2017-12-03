SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer Wants to Hear From You

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving and were able to spend some quality time with family and friends. I am incredibly thankful for my loving family and for the opportunity to serve you in the Iowa House. As we move into December I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

With the holidays fast approaching, that means that the 2018 legislative session is getting closer. Following a historic and successful session in 2017, we’ve begun preparing for next year’s session which begins on January 8.

Before we gavel in for the year, I’d like to hear what you think. Your responses will help guide our efforts this session as we work to make Iowa an even better place to live, work, raise a family, or grow a business.

As always, feel free to contact me with any questions, comments, or feedback that you may have. You can reach me at linda.upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or (515) 281-3521.