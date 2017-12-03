Sexual Exploitation Case Leads to a Guilty Plea

Kayla Christenson of Thompson, pled guilty to “Sexual Exploitation of a Dependent Adult,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in May 2017. Christenson was sentenced to serve 100 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The jail sentence and fine were suspended. Christenson was placed on probation for 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services.