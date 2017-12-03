Lake Mills Police Investigation Leads to Conviction and Sentencing

Denise Burbank of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 16, 2016. Burbank was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 4 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution in the amount of $735.31. The fine and surcharge were suspended. Burbank was placed on probation for 1 year to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Burbank was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.