Jones Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Devonta Jones of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 17, 2017. Jones was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Jones was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Jones’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.