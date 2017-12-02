SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Prices for Corn Up Slightly

The average price received by farmers for corn during October in Iowa was $3.23 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up $0.02 from the September price but $0.07 below October 2016.

The October 2017 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $9.15 per bushel, was down $0.03 from the September price and $0.07 below the October 2016 price.

The October average oat price per bushel was $2.79, up $0.27 from September and $0.52 above October 2016.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $100.00 per ton in October. This was down $1.00 from the September price but $10.00 more than October 2016. The October 2017 alfalfa hay price averaged $106.00, up $1.00 from the previous month and $9.00 above October 2016. The average price received for other hay during October was $91.00 per ton. This was up $3.00 from the September price and $13.00 more than last year.

The average price was $18.70 per cwt for milk, up $0.50 from the September price and $1.40 above one year ago.