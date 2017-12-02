NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Shotgun Deer Season Begins Today

Iowa hunters are preparing to head out as the first shotgun deer season opens in Iowa tomorrow (Saturday). D-N-R spokesman, Tyler Harms, says some 60-thousand hunters are expected to try and bag a deer in the four-day season. He says deer numbers should be good.

Harms says the conditions out in the field can cause a swing in the number of deer taken.

Iowa’s deer harvest for all seasons last year was 101-thousand-397. Harms expects hunters to have at least that much success once all the seasons are done this year.

Hunters are allowed to hunt in groups and drive deer. Harms says it’s important for everyone to discuss what they are going to do to remain safe.

The D-N-R has tried to control the size of the deer herd, and Harms says that results in 27 north-central and northwest counties which will have no county antlerless tags during the first shotgun season. The second shotgun season will run from December 9th through the 17th.