King Statement on EPA RFS Volume Rule

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after reviewing the final rule released by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that sets the required renewable fuel volumes for 2018 under the Renewable Fuels Standard.

“I am appreciative of the fact that Administrator Pruitt scrapped the EPA’s earlier proposal, and instead finalized a rule with higher levels for renewable fuels than the agency initially sought,” said King. “In October, I asked the Administrator to develop a rule with stronger RFS volume requirements. It appears that he has done so, although I am disappointed that the volume requirement for biomass-based biodiesel is only 2.1 billion gallons when we can produce much more.”

“This final rule preserves the 15 billion gallon requirement for corn ethanol and other conventional renewable fuels. It also increases the cellulosic biofuel and advanced biofuel volumes above the levels the agency first proposed. In fact, advanced biofuels actually have an increased volume level over 2017’s requirement.”

“Today’s announcement shows that the Trump Administration has not forgotten its promises to those of us who support the increased use of renewable fuels. Administrator Pruitt is to be commended for tanking the EPA’s first proposal, and I will continue to work with him to fuel the growth of the ethanol industry.”

The RFS Volume rule finalized by the EPA sets the following volume requirements for 2018:

Cellulosic biofuel (million gallons): 288

Biomass-based diesel (billion gallons) 2.1

Advanced biofuel (billion gallons): 4.29

Renewable fuel (billion gallons): 19.29

In October, Congressman King joined with 21 members of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus on a letter asking the EPA “to formulate a more robust final rule regarding the volume requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard.”