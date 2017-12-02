Ernst Applauds Progress on Tax Reform

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after the Senate voted to begin debate on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: “I am pleased that today we voted to begin debate on the much-needed tax reform package. It is estimated that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would create over 10,000 jobs across Iowa, and that on average, low and middle-income earners would see thousands of dollars added back into their pockets. “It also includes a bipartisan measure that I helped lead to incentivize private investment in struggling communities so we can spur economic growth in poverty-stricken areas, and bring hope and opportunity back to many distressed rural communities in Iowa. “Additionally, I am offering two amendments; the SQUEAL Act and the bipartisan Credit for Caring Act. The SQUEAL Act would force Congress to lead by example and offer up its own unnecessary tax break that allows Members of Congress to deduct, for income tax purposes, thousands of dollars annually in living expenses while in the Washington, D.C. area. Meanwhile, the Credit for Caring Act would provide working family caregivers with a nonrefundable tax credit up to $3,000 to assist with out-of-pocket expenses related to caregiving. These are two important reforms that I hope to see included on the Senate floor. “As debate proceeds, I look forward to working with my colleagues on this long-overdue effort to simplify our tax code, and to create more opportunities for all.”