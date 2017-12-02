Belmond-Klemme Honor Society Raises Money for the Children’s Miracle Network

The Belmond-Klemme National Honor Society students raised $1,885.82 for the Children’s Miracle Network – University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. This surpassed last fall’s donation of $1,801. Thursday morning, Danielle Jenison and Shaila McDaniel went to Mason City and presented the check.

Belmond Klemme administrators congratulated both Jacobson Elementary students and staff who raised $1,414.41 and the high school students and staff who raised $471.41. Mrs. Bell’s 3rd grade class won the elementary class contest by bringing in $347.59. They will receive a root beer float party courtesy of Belmond’s Fareway. The whole elementary class contest raised $1,064.41.

Mrs. Janssen and Mrs. Soma said they are very proud of the eleven National Honor Society students who brainstormed, organized, and carried out the six activities to raise the money.