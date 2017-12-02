Baggett Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jeffrey Baggett of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2017. Baggett was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Baggett was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Baggett’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.