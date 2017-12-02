Area Legislators Discuss How Local Schools Deal With Mental Health Issues

When mental health hospitals closed in the area, it left a number of patients who were residents there, out in the general public where the federal government felt it was best to have them. That was the general feeling amongst local legislators who attended the recent Legislative Forum at Forest City High School. Their feeling on what should be done was vastly different by comparison. Currently, there are no facilities in northern Iowa that can assist in helping those youths with mental health issues. Places such as Duncan Heights were designed to accommodate, treat, and assist patients, but those were closed by the state.

The area counties including Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Wright are a part of the 22 county mental health group called County Social Services. Those counties felt that they were being underserved by the organization after each county annually contributes anywhere from $200,000 to $350,000 in financial help to the group. All four considered leaving the group in favor of forming their own, but because it was currently cost prohibitive in both money and manpower, the idea was shelved for now.

What became problematic was how some possible mental health youths would be assisted while attending school. State Representative Jane Bloomingdale said the state needs to address the problem.

Right now in Iowa, there are less than 100 beds available for the most severe of mental health cases, but there are thousands of individuals in the state who could benefit from residing in a mental health facility. State Senator Dennis Guth hinted that might change.