Adverse Child Experiences Are Higher for Iowa Children

A new study finds Iowa children face more Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs than kids in many other states. ACEs might include the death of a parent, being a victim of violence, or living with someone with a drug or alcohol problem. Martha Davis, a senior program officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says ACEs can have a far-reaching impact.

The report found around 38% of children nationwide had at least one adverse childhood experience, while the rate is almost 44% for Iowa children. Twenty percent of Iowa children had two or more ACEs.

ACEs can have serious, long-term impacts on a child’s health and well-being, Davis says, by contributing to high levels of toxic stress that derail healthy physical, social and emotional development. ACEs can increase the long-term risk for smoking, alcoholism, depression, heart and liver diseases and dozens of other illnesses and unhealthy behaviors. Davis says there are avenues that can help lessen the effects of traumatic experiences by building supportive relationships.

Research shows 33% of children with two or more ACEs have a chronic health condition involving a special health care need, compared to almost 14% of children who have not had ACEs.