Pajama Program Returns to North Iowa

North Iowa High School students involved in T. A. G. are once again collecting pajamas for area underprivileged children. The program behind the whole effort is called The Great Bedtime Story Project. T. A. G. students have gone around the school placing donation boxes at various entrances. Collections will also be made at home basketball games until December 18th. Those wishing to make monetary donations can drop them off at the school. Organizers will take the money and use it to buy new pajamas.

The program also provides new books for those in need.

The program targets its donations to those children who are living in shelters, temporary homes, or group homes. The children are anywhere in age from infant to 17 years of age.