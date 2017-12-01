Local Farmers Learn of the New Renewable Fuels Standard

The amount of conventional ethanol blended into the nation’s gasoline supply next year will be roughly equal to this year’s required level. The EPA has met Thursday’s deadline for setting the Renewable Fuels Standard for 2018. As indicated a couple of months ago, the federal mandate for biodiesel and “cellulosic” ethanol will be lower in 2018. Required production of traditional ethanol production will remain the same next year. On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters it’s a yearly fight to maintain the federal production mandates for ethanol and biiodiesel.

This fall, Reynolds joined other farm state lawmakers and the biofuels industry in a public relations push to persuade President Trump to insist his EPA side with farmers and ethanol producers rather than the oil industry, which wants reduced biofuel production mandates. Reynolds called President Trump and met with the EPA Administrator.in October to press the issue.

However, Grassley says he is glad the EPA backed off a proposal that would have reduced mandatory production levels even further.