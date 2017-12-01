Gas Taxes See a Series of Road Projects

Two years after Iowa raised it’s gas taxes, both states are seeing a flurry of new roadway projects at a time when national infrastructure efforts have stalled. Officials say the extra revenue has allowed them to move forward quickly with overdue bridge repairs and plans for major highway projects.

The state raised it’s taxes in 2015 with support from farm groups, truckers. Iowa passed its 10-cent-per-gallon increase first, in February 2015. A recent analysis shows the tax has generated an extra $515 million for projects in all 99 counties.