Forest City’s Hardees Closes It’s Doors For Good

The Hardees and Carls’ Jr. Corporation has been involved in aggressive marketing over the last few years making changes to its menu by adding economic specials such as $5 meals and two for $4 breakfast meals. However, it was not enough to drive business into the Forest City location. As of November 30th at 9pm, Hardees in Forest City closed it’s doors.

The reasons for the closure varied. Some customers cited speed of service while other employees cited a lack of getting good help to fill the orders. Regardless, a lack of business was the main theme echoed by many. While the breakfast crowd sometimes filled the dining area during the morning hours, the coffee crowd will have to find a new home to meet.

Evening business was slow according to some employees and the lunch hour did have it’s busy moments. They also said that there were also times when it was very quiet. Part of this may be due to the fact that there are a number of other restaurants in Forest City that would compete for their business.

Company officials posted a sign on the door thanking their patrons for their business over the years. Menu boards both inside the store and in the drive thru were stripped of their menu offerings and exterior information signs were also cleared. Dining room chairs were placed on top of tables and welcome mats were removed inside.

The closing now leaves the regular sit down restaurants in the area such as Scoopy Doo’s along with a Chinese restaurant, a Mexican Restaurant, and still others downtown and Shooters and Taco Jerry’s uptown. Subway continues to do well in its location across for the courthouse. However, Forest City is now left with one bona fide fast food location and that is the A&W Restaurant when it opens again for the season early next year.

Those who are craving the 2/3 lbs. Thickburgers and Frisco sandwiches offered by Hardees will now have to go to Garner to get their fix.

It is not known at this time if another fast food company will take over the Hardee’s site or what may become of the property. At present, the building will remain empty.