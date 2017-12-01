Eckerman May Go To The Super Bowl With Your Vote

A seventh grader from Iowa could wind up on the field at next year’s Super Bowl. Olivia Eckerman, a student at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, is heavily involved in the NFL’s “Fuel Up to Play 60” program and she’s one of three finalists for the honor of running onto the field before kickoff with the game ball.

That’s Olivia’s mother. Sue Eckerman says her daughter has always been active and two years ago Olivia joined the “Fuel Up to Play 60” program at her school.

The NFL’s Fuel Up to Play 60 program encourages healthy eating and at least 60 minutes of activity per day. Eckerman says going to the Super Bowl would be a dream come true for her daughter.

For Eckerman to get to the Super Bowl field, though, she needs to finish first in a round of online voting. Go to www.radioiowa.com for a link to the “Super Kid NFL Rush” website where you may vote once per day through December 5th. If Eckerman wins, she’ll get to Minneapolis a week early to participate in a number of activities before the Super Bowl kicks off on February 4th.