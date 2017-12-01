Belmond Residents To Complete a Survey on Fiber Optics

Residents of Belmond will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on a new fiber optic communications system for the city. The survey can be taken online at http://bit.ly/BelmondSurvey. The questions center around the opinions of residents on their satisfaction over current internet, phone, and cable television in the area. The survey goes on to ask about opinions on a possible city owned system using all three mediums. Those who do not have internet access, can go to City Hall and fill out a paper copy which they can turn into the city officials and remain anonymous.

The city will take the opinions into consideration as they examine the new high speed fiber optic possibility and are strongly encouraging everyone to participate.