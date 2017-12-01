Area Residents Have A Limited Window Left for Medicare Open Enrollment

The Medicare Open Enrollment period is winding down and an expert says you should be sure to look and see if there might some changes needed in your plan. Julie Brookhart of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says open enrollment ends on December 7th.

Brookhart says it is a good time to compare plans to see if a change could cost you less.

Brookhart says there is a lot of help available to walk you through the various plans.

She says there are some simple steps to take during the enrollment period to ensure that your plan is personalized to best address your health care needs.

Brookhart says you can also check to see if you qualify for payment help based on your income.

She says you can also get help from the state program called the Senior Help Insurance Information Program, or SHIIP. More than 600-thousand Iowans are enrolled in Medicare.