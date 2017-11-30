L. Lorraine Swanson, 96, of Forest City, died Tuesday, November 29, 2017 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 9, Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Eric Weaver and Pastor Matt Rittgers officiating.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436 and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Interment will be in First Baptist/Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

