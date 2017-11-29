Rachel Leerar is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 29, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 29 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a freshman at West Hancock High School. Rachel Leerar helped the 6th ranked West Hancock girls basketball team to a season opening win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Tuesday night. In that 66-56 win, Rachel scored 20 points, including going 9 of 13 from the line, while grabbing 5 steals and 4 rebounds. Congratulations to West Hancock freshman Rachel Leerar, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Kelly Leerar, West Hancock Basketball; Jade Gasteiger, Lake Mills Basketball; Brea Dillavou, Forest City Basketball; Laura Knudtson, Lake Mills Basketball;