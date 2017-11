Larry Maxon, 59, of Grinnell and formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233