Forest City sweeps Eagle Grove, other area scores

Girls Basketball from Tuesday:

The Forest City Indians girls basketball team defeated Eagle Grove on Tuesday by a score of 67-17. The Indians had 3 players scoring in double figures. Hannah Anderson and Callie McQuown had 12 points apiece. Brea Dillavou had 11 pounts and grabbed 9 rebounds.

The West Hancock Girls defeated Lake Mills 61-56 on Tuesday night. The Eagles were lead by Rachel Leerar who had a game high 17 points. Amanda Chizek added 16 points for West Hancock. Jessa Gasteiger led Lake Mills with 14 points

Other Tuesday Girls Scores:

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, North Iowa 28

Bishop Garrigan 64, Belmond-Klemme 16

Clarion-Goldfield 50, South Hardin, Eldora 35

Osage 60, Newman Catholic 49

Clear Lake 51, West Fork 37

North Butler 49, Northwood-Kensett 12

Central Springs 47, St. Ansgar 41

Rockford 52, Nashua-Plainfield 33

Mason City 75, Des Moines East 66

Boys Basketball from Tuesday:

The Forest City Indians used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Eagle Grove on Tuesday night 65-39. Ryan Theel had 11 points to lead the Indians. Chris Jermeland added 10 points and Avery Busta and Sam Snyder each had 9 points.

The West Hancock boys opened their season on Tuesday night with 80-59 win over Lake Mills. The Eagles were led by Chase Eisenman and MaCoy Yeakel who each scored 22 points. Chett Helming led Lake Mills with 15 points.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, North Iowa 45

Bishop Garrigan 77, Belmond-Klemme 30

Clear Lake 86, West Fork, Sheffield 82

Osage 66, Newman Catholic 51

Rockford 73, Nashua-Plainfield 66

Saint Ansgar 61, Central Springs 31

North Butler 54, Northwood-Kensett 41

South Hardin 72, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66

Mason City 79, Des Moines, East 46