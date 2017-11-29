Experts Say Holiday Shopping Requires Research

The holiday shopping season is underway, and many north Iowans are combing newspapers and flyers full of ads. Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the regional Better Business Bureau, has some advice for shoppers looking for those big bargains. He tells people to read the ads carefully, including the fine print, to make sure they don’t spend time running out to get a great deal, and end up disappointed.

Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or have limits in terms of what’s available or how many can be purchased. And when looking at ads for the same item from two different stores, Hegarty says make sure you’re comparing the sale terms, not just the items. More than 150 million people shopped on Black Friday. Hegarty says consumers need to ask for gift receipts and save warranty information. He adds it’s also important they know that return policies can vary widely, depending on the store.

Many folks preferred to shop in the comfort of their homes on Cyber Monday, but Hegarty notes the Internet also is full of traps for the unsuspecting consumer. He says be wary of email blasts or text messages that lead you to a website.

Make sure the website’s address or URL starts with https. The s stands for secure. If it isn’t there, Hegarty advises great caution about giving out any personal information. And whether shopping in-person or online, Hegarty recommends using a credit card, which makes it easier to dispute charges if there is a problem.