Crop Fair Coming to Thompson in December

In the tradition of providing farmers the latest industry insights, the Winnebago County Corn Growers along with the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will host a crop fair in Thompson, Iowa on Tuesday, December 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Branding Iron.

“The crop fairs give Iowa corn farmers access to information they might not get elsewhere,” explained Larry Buss, an ICPB director and farmer from Logan who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff (GNMC) Committee. “Crop fairs are customized to include topics that fit each region of the state, with opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning and a chance to interact with subject area experts on a variety of topics including legislative policy, water quality, market development and risk management.”

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon to attendees. R.S.V.P. to Farmers Coop Association at 641-585-2814.

“Through the power of your membership we are able to advocate at both the state and federal level for issues which directly impact your bottom-line. If you aren’t a member, I encourage you to join us today to have your seat at the table and get engaged on issues impacting your farm,” said GNMC committee Vice Chair Roger Wuthrich, an ICGA director and a farmer from Bloomfield.

Crop fair sponsors include Farmers Coop Association, the Winnebago County Corn Growers Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.