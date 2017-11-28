Winnebago Board of Supervisors are Looking for Funding Options on Courthouse Repairs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on an issue that has been depleting funds from the General Fund in the county budget. The board and the county are both looking at a repair bill over $600,000 in tuck pointing and restoration of the historic facility. The county is now looking into General Obligation Bonds as a means to pay for the repairs.

In order to stop the further depletion of funds, Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss took steps to outline the current available balance in the fund and highlight where the remaining tax dollars were earmarked for. Most of these came in the form of departmental expenses along with salaries. The board now reviews a series of balance sheets and expense reports to arrive at the final figure in the overall report. Weiss first brought to the attention of the board how approvals for expenses beyond the budget were depleting the General Fund through a series of budget amendments totaling well over $100,000 in the last four years.

With the auction concluding at the former county jail, the board must decide what actions need to be taken next. An offer of $2,000 was made on the building, but the county refused the offer and will discuss today, what direction is next. Some discussion had been about tearing down the site and making it a county parking lot. No firm plans have been made as yet.

The county is currently looking for someone to lease the county farm, or Sunnyside Farms. At 9:30am, the board will hold a bid letting on the farm with the winner able to use the property to farm on. The board will entrust County Engineer Scott Meinders to execute the contract on the property to those who intend to lease it.

The meeting today will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Office.