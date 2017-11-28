White Christmas Tickets Go On Sale

BrickStreet Theater is presenting Irving Berlin’s classic holiday musical White Christmas on the first two weekends in December in Forest City High School Auditorium. Tickets are now on sale and all seats are general admission.

The 1954 movie White Christmas, staring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney is a beloved American classic and year-round favorite of my family. Every year we find a night to sit together and laugh at Danny Kaye and cry when Waverly is honored.

While this production shares the general storyline and about half the songs, this is not the White Christmas that you grew up with. This adaption was wise to not recreate the classic film, but to adapt it for a modern audience and modern performers. You won’t see Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye on this stage, but you will see characters that you’ll fall in love with and hear new songs that will be stuck in your head for the rest of the holiday season. Watch with an open mind and soft heart and may all your Christmases be white.

Shows are 2 weekends Friday, Saturday and Sunday Dec, 8, 9, 10 AND 15, 16, 17 Friday and Saturday Shows are @ 7pm . Sunday Shows are 2pm. All performances are in the FCHS Auditorium. Thickets are available @ the Forest City Chamber office or Online at BrickStreetTheatre.org

The cast includes people from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.