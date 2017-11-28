Final Iowa Crop Report Shows the Harvest is Complete

Many Iowa farmers were able to wrap up their fall fieldwork with 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 26, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included harvesting, baling corn stalks, tiling, terracing, hauling and spreading manure, and applying fertilizers.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 14 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 7 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.

Corn for grain harvested was nearly complete at 96 percent, 8 days behind the 5-year average. Only southwest and south central Iowa have over 5 percent of their corn for grain crop remaining to be harvested. Moisture content of corn being harvested for grain averaged 17 percent.

Livestock conditions were reported as good with little stress. Cattle continued to graze in harvested corn and soybean fields with some hay starting to be fed.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

Provided by Harry J. Hillaker, State Climatologist Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

The past week brought highly variable temperatures with no precipitation of consequence. Some very light rain or flurries fell over parts of the southern one-third of Iowa on Tuesday (21st) morning. A few sprinkles were also scattered across the north one-quarter of the state on Friday (24th). Maximum rain totals for the week were only 0.02 inch from the Atlantic, Davenport and Muscatine areas. The statewide average precipitation was a trace while normal for the week is 0.42 inch. This has been Iowa’s driest fall month since November 2007. The reporting week began on Sunday (19th) with cold air lingering in eastern Iowa where daytime highs were only in the low thirties while much warmer weather was moving into far western Iowa where highs reached the mid-fifties. Strong southerly winds pushed temperatures into the fifties and sixties statewide on Monday (20th). Tuesday (21st) turned much colder and very windy with low temperatures persisting through Wednesday (22nd). Temperatures were well above normal for the remainder of the week, especially on Friday (24th) when daily record high temperatures were recorded over most of Iowa. Temperature extremes for the week varied from Wednesday (22nd) morning lows of 6 degrees at Estherville and Little Sioux to a Friday (24th) afternoon high of 74 degrees at Iowa City. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged a degree or two above normal over the extreme east to as much as eight degrees above normal over the far west with a statewide average of 4.3 degrees above normal.

In the Forest City area, high temperatures have been below normal for the month. The average high has been 40.2 degrees while the normal is 43.5 degrees. This leaves the area 3.3 degrees below normal. Lows have also faired the same with average lows around 21.9 degrees. The normal low is 25.2 degrees. This leaves the area 3.3 degrees below normal for the month.

Precipitations is a different story with the area above normal for the month. 1.54 inches of rain has fallen in the area in the month of November. The normal is .25 inches of rain which leaves the area 1.29 inches above normal.